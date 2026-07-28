Ajax are working on the return of Edson Álvarez

Ajax are pushing hard to bring Edson Alvarez back, Mike Verweij reported on Tuesday. The Mexican has already held talks with technical director Jordi Cruyff.

De Telegraaf's Ajax watcher says a deal will be complicated, though. Ajax also face stiff competition from Real Sociedad, who are keen to sign the Mexican too.

West Ham United want to offload Álvarez this summer. The club still want fifteen million euros for him. Ajax are willing to pay that amount, but they need to sell first.

With outgoing transfers yet to gather pace, Ajax waited a long time before making their move for Álvarez. Now, with Real Sociedad's interest growing, they will have to act.

Cruyff has already spoken to the defensive midfielder, who made 147 appearances for the Amsterdam club during his first spell at Ajax. He scored thirteen goals and supplied six assists.

Verweij says the 'key' to the negotiations could lie in the fact that West Ham United still owe Ajax fourteen of the 38 million euros for Álvarez. "Ajax reportedly still prefer to create their own 'war chest' through a transfer rather than bring forward the final instalments from West Ham United," Verweij writes.



Real Sociedad have made a bid of 7.5 million euros for fifty per cent of the transfer rights. Ajax are exploring that option too. They are also considering a possible loan spell, but West Ham would prefer not to.







