Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1075979120.jpgGoal Sports Images

Translated by

Ajax are going to sell Ahmetcan Kaplan to NEC for millions

Transfers
Ajax
NEC Nijmegen
A. Kaplan

Ajax and NEC have reached an agreement over Ahmetcan Kaplan, club watcher Johan Inan of the Algemeen Dagblad reports. The domestic transfer is worth around €2.5 million.

At NEC, Kaplan is set to sign a four-year deal, which will keep him there until mid-2030. The Turk already spent last season on loan in Nijmegen.

Kaplan made an excellent impression in 30 official matches for NEC. He also scored twice.

Now the defender is close to a permanent Ajax exit after four years at the club. Ajax signed the left-footer from Trabzonspor in the summer of 2022 for no less than €9.5 million.

His Ajax tally will stop at 25 official appearances. This season at NEC, Kaplan will play alongside compatriot Emre Mor.

Eredivisie
Willem II crest
Willem II
WII
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC
Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE

For the Nijmegen side, Kaplan is a much-needed reinforcement, especially with Philippe Sandler out for a long time.

As things stand, NEC still hope to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League. A two-legged tie with FK Bodø/Glimt is the final hurdle.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google