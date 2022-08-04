A reminder of home, the Ajax away jersey features the Andreas crosses displayed on Amsterdam's coat of arms

The national champions effortlessly coordinate their 2022-23 kits, ready for their debut next weekend with an away game against Fortuna Sittard. Focused on the Amsterdam golden edge, adidas go from the 'Golden Moments' home kit, smoothly into a brand new 'Golden Standard' away shirt for the upcoming season.

The predominantly navy away shirt features eye-catching details that incorporate the Andreas crosses and give this season's kit a touch of gold.

AFC Ajax

The Club and sponsor logos get the golden touch, as the team's signature victory red is incorporated through the three champions stars on the chest and the classic adidas Three Stripes.

The most notable feature of the away shirt is seen on the woven collar and sleeve cuffs as they get a striking design of continuous crosses, where the shirt's accent colours come together to create a playful pattern.

AFC Ajax

Ajax 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Ajax 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from the official Ajax Fanshop and adidas. Here's a look at some of the items available:

Men's Ajax Amsterdam 2022-23 Away Jersey

adidas

Get it from adidas for £70.00

Junior's Ajax Amsterdam 2022-23 Away jersey

adidas

Get it from adidas for £50.00

Ajax Amsterdam 2022-23 Away Baby Kit

adidas

Get it from adidas for £38.00

Shop the entire Ajax Amsterdam 2022-23 away kit collection here.