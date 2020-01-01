I-League 2020-21: AIFF invites bids for new clubs

With Mohun Bagan exiting the league after their merger with ATK, the Indian FA has invited interested clubs to submit a proposal to join the I-League

The number of clubs set to participate in the 2020-21 season of the is set to see an increase after the All Football Federation (AIFF) invited bids from prospective team owners.

11 clubs, including AIFF's developmental outfit , took part in the previous season of the I-League. However, champions are set to merge with and will play in the (ISL) next season.

The AIFF have moved to bridge the gap by inviting fresh tenders for new clubs in the league which is currently the second tier in Indian football.

More teams

The Indian FA are looking to expand the league's footprint and are seeking bids from teams based in New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and a few other similar smaller cities.

The invitation to bid is open from 10th June 2020 till 20th June 2020.

Goal had earlier reported that Delhi-based Sudeva FC are one of the front-runners to submit a bid. "Yes, we are interested in playing the I-League. If the AIFF invites bids, we are looking to submit our case," Sudeva FC owner Anuj Gupta had told Goal back then.

It has to be noted that the I-League winners, for the next two seasons, are guaranteed a spot in the . The winning bidders will have a chance to compete in the continental competition, provided they win the league.

I-League's last corporate entry was back in the 2017-18 season.

It must also be remembered that the final round of the I-League second division is yet to be completed and the winners of the same will also get to play in the I-League next season.