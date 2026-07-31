Agent reveals what the relationship between Gattuso and Taylor is like now

The row between Gennaro Gattuso and Kenneth Taylor on the training pitch at Lazio is a storm in a teacup. Agent Guido Albers insisted as much on Friday in conversation with De Telegraaf.

Gattuso suddenly stopped training on Thursday, angrily gesturing towards Taylor. The Dutchman was told by the coach to head to the dressing room, after which Taylor took off his bib and walked away.

Radio Laziale reported a war of words between Gattuso and Taylor, before the Italian coach stepped in. It is not yet known what caused the row between coach and player. Gattuso and Taylor quickly made up, after which the midfielder joined the evening training session.

"That is correct," Albers said in a brief response to the morning newspaper. Taylor's agent did not want to comment further on the incident on Lazio's training pitch.

"Although emotions briefly ran high, Gattuso turned out to appreciate that afterwards," De Telegraaf analysed of the incident between coach and player.

At the end of June, the Lazio board appointed Gattuso. The former AC Milan midfielder succeeded Maurizio Sarri at the Stadio Olimpico.

In January, Lazio signed Taylor from Ajax for around seventeen million euros. The midfielder has so far produced three goals and two assists in 21 matches for Lazio.