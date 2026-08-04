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After three years with Al-Hilal: one word away from Al-Diriyah for Malcom

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Malcom
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Will the Brazilian star move to the club newly promoted to the Roshn League?

Al-Diriyah have joined the race for Al-Hilal winger Malcom, becoming the latest Saudi club to chase the Brazilian's signature this summer.

Clubs in Qatar, the UAE and Brazil have all been linked with Malcom in recent weeks as Al-Hilal look to move him on before the new season kicks off.

According to reliable Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Roshn League, have offered to take Malcom on loan until the end of next season.

Al-Hilal have no problem letting him go, Longari added in a tweet on his personal account on "X". The sticking point is the player himself, who has yet to give the move his blessing.

A glut of foreign players has left Al-Hilal needing to trim their squad, especially since the arrival of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United. Something has to give.

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Al Diriyah
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Saudi Pro League
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Malcom was one of the club's standout performers over the past three seasons after joining from Russia's Zenit in 2023. He shone in that first campaign, when "the Leader" swept to an unbeaten league title.

His three years brought one Saudi league title, two King's Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

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