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After three trophyless seasons: Otavio leaves the Saudi league

Transfers
Otavio
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Al-Rayyan vs Al-Duhail SC
Al-Rayyan
Al-Duhail SC
Stars League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Qatar

End of the Portuguese player's journey in Roshan

Portugal's Otavio has left the Saudi Roshn League after three trophyless seasons, the former Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah man moving on at last.

Al-Qadsiah confirmed the deal today, Friday, announcing Otavio's transfer to Qatar's Al-Rayyan on a one-season loan with an obligation-to-buy clause.

The Portuguese midfielder departs after just one season with the club, having arrived last summer from Al-Nassr.

He managed only 21 appearances for Al-Qadsiah this season, failing to find the net and setting up just three goals.

Across his time in Saudi Arabia, Otavio spent three seasons in the league, turning out for Al-Nassr between 2023 and 2025. He made 84 appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists.

Not a single trophy came his way in those three years. Al-Nassr only lifted the Saudi Roshn League title after the 31-year-old had gone.

Porto remain his defining chapter. The winger played for the Portuguese club between 2014 and 2023, featuring in 283 matches, scoring 31 goals and providing 74 assists.

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