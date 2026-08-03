After the World Cup nightmare: Flick's secret weapon is completed in England

Fermín López has entered the final stages of his return to the pitch. He impressed with his physical and technical sharpness during Barcelona's pre-season camp at the St George's Park centre in England, where the club are preparing for the 2026-2027 campaign.

The Andalusian midfielder was one of the biggest surprises in the squad that flew to England on 27 July, confirming in training that he had fully recovered from the fracture he suffered in a toe of his right foot last May. He broke the fifth metatarsal during the La Liga clash against Real Betis.

Full integration and a high tempo

Surgery kept him off the pitch and denied him a place at the World Cup. From there, López built his comeback gradually through light physical sessions at the "Joan Gamper" sports city in Sant Joan Despí, before joining group training in full the moment the Barcelona delegation touched down on English soil.

The 23-year-old is handling the workload superbly. He takes part in every session at a quick tempo and a high level, proof that he has regained his full physical and technical fitness. Missing the World Cup hit him hard psychologically, and that pain is now driving him to return in the best possible shape.

The anticipated return in Italy

Hansi Flick and his coaching staff have a plan. They expect to hand the Spain international some minutes in the next friendly, part of the three-team tournament Barcelona are contesting in Italy against Udinese and Nottingham Forest.

Flick's goal is clear: get Fermín ready for the start of the Spanish league, with Barcelona opening their new season against Elche on 23 August. His participation, though, will depend on his progress and his health. The German coach has no intention of rushing him back.

An important card in Flick's plans

Fermín López, a "La Masia" graduate, is central to Flick's project after the outstanding season he delivered in 2025-2026, particularly in its closing stretch.

Versatility sets him apart. He is comfortable as a central midfielder, a playmaker and a winger, and he offers a knack for arriving in the penalty area, a high defensive work rate, real enthusiasm, and the skills to link between the lines and break through defences.