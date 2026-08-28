After the Martinelli shock: Arsenal make a serious move towards Manchester United

Arsenal have opened a serious push to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on loan, a heavyweight surprise that could light up the transfer market. He would come in as a direct replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, with the Brazilian on the verge of joining the Saudi Pro League.

According to "tribuna", citing British sources, Rashford's name has surged into the conversation inside the Emirates Stadium over the past few hours. The talk comes after Martinelli gave his final approval to a move to Al-Hilal.

Rashford has returned to Manchester United after two loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, still without a settled future this summer.

Question marks still hang over Rashford's future, and there are signs he is being reintegrated into Michael Carrick's plans for the new season. Arsenal's management are watching closely, waiting to see whether United will again be open to parting with him, even on a temporary basis.

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Martinelli's exit, meanwhile, is heading into its final stages. The same sources say the Brazilian winger has wrapped up his personal terms with Al-Hilal, and the two clubs are putting the finishing touches to the contract. The deal is expected to top 65 million euros, with the medical set to be scheduled in the coming days.