Barcelona president Joan Laporta has left hospital and returned home after recovering from a heart rhythm disorder that had kept him in hospital for several days.

Laporta had revealed the health scare on social media last Tuesday. Now, back on his feet, he published a statement full of gratitude.

"I have already been discharged! I am on my way home!!!" Laporta said in his statement.

He added: "I reiterate my thanks to all the doctors, both men and women, and the nurses, both men and women, in the various departments of Barcelona Hospital, such as emergency, intensive care, the laboratory, anaesthesia, cardiology, radiology, endoscopy and others, in addition to all the healthcare staff, the assistants and the cleaning workers".

Special thanks followed. "I would like to add special thanks to the doctors Calizaya, Romera and Arbizu for the medical and humane care they provided me, and in particular to Dr Xavier Sanz, the excellent internal medicine doctor and our point of reference when we face health problems at Barcelona club".

He went on: "Thanks are also due to Dr Paula Saludes, the medical director of Barcelona Hospital, for her follow-up and her constant awareness at all times, and for informing us precisely of everything the hospital was about to do regarding this specific case, always while maintaining the confidentiality that such cases require. The organisation of Barcelona Hospital and the medical and humane handling represent a model to be followed".

Laporta concluded: "Finally, I take this opportunity to highlight the value of the care agreement we have renewed between Barcelona club and the 'Asistencia Sanitaria' institution through its partnership as the club's official medical sponsor, which guarantees the best quality and medical excellence for all our professional players, both men and women".