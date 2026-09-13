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Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

After the disastrous start: famous pizza restaurant mocks Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur
Everton
Premier League
England

Roberto De Zerbi's side in trouble

A famous pizza restaurant in England mocked the goal drought Tottenham Hotspur are enduring at the start of the Premier League.

Spurs' miserable start rumbles on. Everton took a point from a goalless draw at their place yesterday, leaving Tottenham without a single goal after four rounds of the competition.

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The famous pizza restaurant took its dig on the "X" network: "We have delivered 489,297,478 pizzas since Spurs' last goal in the Premier League".

Roberto De Zerbi's side have now failed to find the back of the net in four straight matches, their worst attacking start on record. Two points from two draws and two defeats leave them 17th in the table.

Another blow for De Zerbi. The Italian is still chasing his first Premier League win with Tottenham this season, and the pressure keeps building as the goals refuse to come.

Carabao Cup
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Carabao Cup
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
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