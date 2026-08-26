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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

After the decision to exclude him: Paris Saint-Germain settles its stance on extending Dembélé's contract

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Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
O. Dembele
France

Controversy over the decision to rest him

Paris Saint-Germain have made their stance clear on a new contract for Ousmane Dembele, according to a report published on Wednesday.

The Ballon d'Or winner's future has shot back into focus over the past few hours after the club chose to rest him for the trip to Lille.

PSG's management took that firm call following a stumble on the opening weekend, a 2-2 draw with Rennes in which the team had trailed by two goals with no reply.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

 Dembele came off at half-time in that match alongside teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He was then officially left out of the next fixture to give him a rest, though other reports suggested the move was a punishment for his dip in form.

 All of this has sparked fresh questions about his standing at the club, particularly as PSG have spent several months working with his agents on an extension.

 The plan is to add one or two years to his deal, tying him to Paris Saint-Germain until 2029 or 2030.

Nobody in Paris is unduly worried. Player and club both want the partnership to continue, and talks are moving along nicely.

 Negotiations will pause temporarily in the closing stretch of the summer window, then pick back up once it shuts, according to RMC Sport.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums


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