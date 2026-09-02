After the Clásico predicament: who will replace Demiral in the Riyadh clash?

Marino Pusic has found his man. The Dutch head coach of Al-Ahli has settled on the player who will replace Turkey's Merih Demiral against Al-Riyadh, after the defender was sent off in the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Hilal.

Al-Ahli went down 3-0 to Al-Hilal yesterday, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena in a rescheduled match from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Demiral saw red at the end of the first half, picking up a second yellow card for a challenge on Al-Hilal's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Pusic is leaning towards starting Saudi defender Rayan Hamed against Al-Riyadh to fill the gap left by Demiral.

Al-Ahli host Al-Riyadh next Friday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The Dutchman will make his final call on Demiral's replacement, who will line up alongside Brazil's Roger Ibanez, after the team's final training session tomorrow evening, Thursday.

Hamed knows the drill. Pusic threw him on in the second half against Al-Hilal to replace Demiral at the heart of the defence, but he could not stop England striker Ollie Watkins from grabbing the third.