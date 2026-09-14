After the catastrophic error: Manchester United legend calls for VAR to be scrapped

Wayne Rooney wants VAR scrapped. The Manchester United legend delivered his verdict after his old club's controversial single-goal defeat to City at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Haaland struck in the second half to win it for Enzo Maresca's side, but the goal sparked considerable controversy.

The assistant referee's flag first went up for offside. VAR then intervened and recommended awarding the goal, yet the replay showed Enzo in an offside position after trying to direct the ball goalwards with his head.

Rooney told the Mirror newspaper: "It's definitely offside. Martinez is affected by Enzo's movement, and he was in an offside position."

The Professional Game Match Officials Board later issued a statement apologising and admitting the goal should have been disallowed.

"I'm really fed up with VAR," Rooney stressed. "I think it's terrible. It takes away all the emotion and energy that football is played with."

He added: "For you not to see it and not realise that Enzo was in an offside position, that is something anyone who has played football at any level understands and knows. To get it so wrong is very baffling."

Haaland's goal wasn't the only flashpoint at Old Trafford. Manchester City star Phil Foden was also sent off for kicking Bruno Fernandes.

Maresca admitted afterwards that Foden deserved the red card, but he felt the Manchester United midfielder should have received the same punishment and walked too for his role in the incident.

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