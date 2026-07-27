The Saudi Pro League has approved an increase in the number of foreign players in the first-team squad to 10 out of 25 players, during the new season of the Saudi Roshn League, following the coordination meeting held by the league with club representatives last Sunday.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" revealed that the new regulations will bar a foreign player registered in an under-21 squad and playing in the "Joy" Elite League from featuring with the first team in the Roshn League.

According to the report, the league told clubs it will reveal within the next two days the detailed mechanism for the participation of foreign players registered within under-21 teams in the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup competitions.

Last season's regulations allowed any foreign player to feature in the King's Cup and Super Cup tournaments, whether registered in the first-team squad or the under-21 team, provided that the number of foreign players taking part in the match did not exceed 10, in accordance with Article (5/1) concerning eligibility to participate.

Al-Hazm were crowned champions of the "Joy" Elite League last season, beating Al-Fateh 3-1 in the final held in Al-Ahsa on 23 May.