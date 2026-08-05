A press report claimed on Wednesday that Ajax had struck a deal with Barcelona to sign another player from their ranks, following German goalkeeper Ter Stegen.

Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen officially joined Ajax Amsterdam on loan from Barcelona for one season, until 30 June 2027. The move aims to restore his status as a first-choice goalkeeper after a difficult campaign with the Blaugrana.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported on Wednesday that Barcelona and the Dutch club have agreed terms over the transfer of Barça youngster Jofre Torrents to Ajax.

Both clubs are now putting the finishing touches to the details before officially announcing the deal.

This will be a permanent move rather than a loan, though Barcelona keep a buy-back clause and 50 per cent of any future sale. The deal could be worth up to 5 million euros.

Ajax had wanted to take the young Barcelona player on loan at the end of last season. Barça found the idea appealing too, given that the player had already featured for the first team, but he faced fierce competition for his spot.

A loan to Ajax looked like the ideal scenario for him to keep developing. In the end, though, he will move permanently, with the Catalan club retaining the right to decide his future.

Jofre started Barcelona's friendly against Birmingham last week under Flick at left-back, filling in for the injured Balde, with Gerard Martín slotting in at centre-back.

Cancelo's imminent arrival leaves him little chance of first-team football, while the reserve team looks far too easy for him.

He shone last season, too. One of the standout stars of the pre-season tour in Korea and Japan, he then made his La Liga debut on the opening weekend against Mallorca.