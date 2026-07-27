After Somerville: Al-Hilal push for Premier League star

Al-Hilal are pressing on with their pursuit of attacking reinforcements this summer, and it seems the club's hierarchy have no intention of stopping at the Crysencio Summerville deal. They are working several routes at once, all aimed at adding quality and experience to the squad.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Al-Hilal are pushing to sign Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye, the Everton winger. The Saudi club want an attacking wide man who can offer more solutions in the final third.

Everton's stance and the financial offer on the table will decide whether the move gets over the line. Al-Hilal's management, for their part, see Ndiaye as the ideal fit for the club's project next season.

An earlier report claimed the player has shown his readiness to take on a professional experience in the Saudi league, following initial talks between the club's representatives and his agents.

What makes Ndiaye so appealing is his tactical flexibility that makes him an attractive target for Al-Hilal. He can operate on both flanks, drift in behind the striker and play as a roaming forward, handing Italian coach Simone Inzaghi plenty of options to switch the shape mid-match.

Complete the deal, and Ndiaye could line up on the right with Summerville on the left. The pair would bring pace and skill to Al-Hilal's attacking third, with the freedom to swap flanks and pull defences out of shape.

His value goes well beyond dribbling and penetration. Ndiaye reads the game superbly, creates chances and threads passes between the lines, which lets him operate as an advanced playmaker who both builds attacks and threatens goals.

He is a genuine weapon in transition, too. His speed and knack for exploiting space and breaking in behind suit Inzaghi's style perfectly, built as it is on quick counters from defence to attack.

Across his career, Ndiaye has racked up 214 appearances in all competitions, scoring 44 goals and setting up 23 more. That is 67 goal contributions, and it marks him out as one of the standout attacking options for Al-Hilal to chase.

Land him, and the Saudi club won't just be adding another winger. They will get pace, skill, an eye for goal and a creative streak, plus the tactical flexibility to give Inzaghi fresh attacking answers next season.

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