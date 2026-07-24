Al-Hilal have entered into a battle with Al-Qadsiah over signing one of the most prominent talents in the Saudi Roshn League, after officially completing the signing of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Riyadh giants confirmed the deal on Friday, with Summerville arriving from West Ham United on a four-year contract that runs until 2030.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that Al-Hilal are already eyeing their next move after Summerville. Their target is Ahmed Al-Sayahi, the young Al-Riyadh midfielder.

Al-Qadsiah were very close to landing Al-Sayahi, according to the newspaper, before Al-Hilal swooped in during the final hours to muscle in on the deal.

Al-Riyadh had rejected Al-Qadsiah's first offer over the weak financial return. That prompted the Eastern club to sweeten the bid, which now also takes in his teammate Sultan Haroun.

Reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri says the 21-year-old midfielder is drawing interest from some European clubs too, marking him out as one of the fastest-rising talents in the Roshn League.

Al-Sayahi is still young, yet he made 19 appearances for Al-Riyadh's first team in last season's Saudi League. He failed to score or create a single goal across that run.

Summerville leads a busy summer for Al-Hilal, who have now made six signings in the current transfer window. The others are Mohammed Al-Owais, Sabri Dahl, Abdullah Al-Anazi, Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh and Nawaf Al-Habashi.