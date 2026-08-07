After Saudi Arabia's exclusion: Qatar competes with Miami to host the Spanish Super Cup

Miami has emerged as the frontrunner to stage the 2027 Spanish Super Cup next February, sitting top of the list of candidate cities for the 43rd edition. Istanbul and Qatar remain in the running too.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Saudi Arabia looks unlikely to host because the dates clash with the Asian Cup. That has pushed the Spanish Football Federation to weigh up several alternatives, with Miami leading the way, then Istanbul and Qatar.

The delegated commission will discuss the most suitable venue next Thursday. Miami is the clear favourite, Istanbul comes next, and Qatar sits third.

Spain has not hosted its own Super Cup on home soil since 2018. The only exception came in 2021, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to Morocco, before it later moved to Saudi Arabia.

Organisers had previously floated Miami as a host for the Spanish Women's Super Cup, but federation president Rafael Louzán ruled it out after one of the participating clubs refused.

All four clubs involved, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid, have been kept informed of every step in the organisation of the tournament.

A final-four format will decide the winner. The Copa del Rey holders face the league runners-up as Real Sociedad meet Real Madrid, while the league champions take on the Copa del Rey runners-up in Barcelona against Atlético Madrid.