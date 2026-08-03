Goal.com
LiveTickets
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 6: Cody Gakpo, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Rio Ngumoha and Ryan Gravenberch celebrate 1st goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool on March 6, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

After Salah: will the Premier League clip Liverpool's other wing?

Transfers
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Newcastle United
Liverpool
Premier League
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur
C. Gakpo
England
Netherlands

Will the Netherlands star leave?

Liverpool could be about to lose one of the most prominent members of their attack this summer, with Dutch winger Cody Gakpo now attracting interest from one of the Premier League's big clubs.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed via his account on X that Tottenham are planning to step up their efforts to sign Gakpo. Talks between the two parties are set to enter important stages in the coming period.

Spurs see Gakpo as an attacking option alongside Brazil's Savinho, who remains a primary target for the London club. Getting the deal done will hinge largely on Liverpool's stance and the price they set for the Dutchman.

For now, Gakpo isn't on Liverpool's list of players up for sale, which could make any exit from Anfield complicated. He was one of the key men in the side last season, regularly filling the left-wing role.

The news lands as Liverpool face potential upheaval on the flanks. Mohamed Salah, the first-choice right winger and one of the team's biggest stars over the past few years, has departed. Losing Gakpo too, if it happens, would be a fresh blow to the attack.

Premier League
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV

Should the Reds lose both their main wingers in a single season, they'll face a difficult task rebuilding the front line. The team already need to make up for Salah's exit and keep their attacking edge in the fight for domestic and continental titles.

Tottenham's pursuit of Gakpo is worth watching over the coming days, then, even if Liverpool's current position points to no clear intention to let the player go.

Read also:
Officially: Real Madrid complete a surprise attacking signing

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google