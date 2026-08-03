After Salah: will the Premier League clip Liverpool's other wing?

Liverpool could be about to lose one of the most prominent members of their attack this summer, with Dutch winger Cody Gakpo now attracting interest from one of the Premier League's big clubs.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed via his account on X that Tottenham are planning to step up their efforts to sign Gakpo. Talks between the two parties are set to enter important stages in the coming period.

Spurs see Gakpo as an attacking option alongside Brazil's Savinho, who remains a primary target for the London club. Getting the deal done will hinge largely on Liverpool's stance and the price they set for the Dutchman.

For now, Gakpo isn't on Liverpool's list of players up for sale, which could make any exit from Anfield complicated. He was one of the key men in the side last season, regularly filling the left-wing role.

The news lands as Liverpool face potential upheaval on the flanks. Mohamed Salah, the first-choice right winger and one of the team's biggest stars over the past few years, has departed. Losing Gakpo too, if it happens, would be a fresh blow to the attack.

Should the Reds lose both their main wingers in a single season, they'll face a difficult task rebuilding the front line. The team already need to make up for Salah's exit and keep their attacking edge in the fight for domestic and continental titles.

Tottenham's pursuit of Gakpo is worth watching over the coming days, then, even if Liverpool's current position points to no clear intention to let the player go.

Read also:

Officially: Real Madrid complete a surprise attacking signing