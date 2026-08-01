Portugal's João Félix, the Al-Nassr star, has completed the team's training camp in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, in the absence of his compatriot and captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr posted images of Félix's arrival at the camp in Portugal, where he was keen to shake hands with the players and members of the coaching staff led by new Australian manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Portuguese star became the latest to join Al-Nassr's overseas camp, following Senegalese forward Sadio Mané, who arrived on Friday evening.

That leaves Ronaldo as the only player yet to link up with the squad in Portugal.

Saudi press reports suggest the "Madeira Rocket" will skip the Portugal camp altogether. Instead, he plans to wait until the squad return to Riyadh before joining training.

Al-Nassr's Lisbon camp ends on 5 August, which means he won't be back in training in Riyadh for at least a week. The players are expected to get a short break once they return.

Ronaldo has been away from the overseas camp in the Portuguese capital since it kicked off on 19 July, having featured for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Many expected him to rejoin training once the legal window closed, a period running 21 days from Portugal's round-of-16 exit against Spain on 6 July. It never happened.

Postecoglou's side open the new campaign in roughly two weeks, on 15 August, when they host Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League.