Shortly before the transfer window shut, Bayern sent Ibrahimovic on loan to FC Augsburg.

According to Sky , their Bundesliga rivals are paying a loan fee of €500,000 and can sign the 20-year-old permanently next summer thanks to an option to buy worth €8 million. Bayern have also secured a sell-on clause.

Ibrahimovic has been out on loan before. He had already spent time at Frosinone Calcio, Lazio Rome and 1. FC Heidenheim. Even so, the move to Augsburg comes as a surprise for two reasons.

Why was Ibrahimovic "extremely irritated" by Max Eberl?

First, Bayern only extended the attacking player's contract a few weeks ago. The record champions even said publicly that head coach Vincent Kompany saw Ibrahimovic as the replacement for Diaz on the wing.

"Arijon came to FC Bayern when he was 12 and has made his way step by step via our campus and targeted loan spells. He learned a great deal personally, especially in the very good year in Heidenheim last season, in order to now be ready for FC Bayern," sporting director Christoph Freund said. "His development is a prime example of the opportunities we show our talents. Now it is no longer just about learning for him – now it is about making an attack, here at FC Bayern."

Ibrahimovic also underlined his desire to finally make his breakthrough at his youth club: "I'm absolutely delighted to get the chance to play for the biggest club in the world. I definitely want to take my chance." In training and in the friendly matches, he apparently did not take that chance enough, which saw transfer rumours flare up again last week.

Last week, board member for sport Max Eberl then said: "If there is something there that is concrete, something that could be interesting for both parties, then we would be open to that again." According to information from Sport1, the fact Eberl opened the door so wide to a move in public left Ibrahimovic "extremely irritated". The report adds that his adviser Roman Rummenigge also felt "blindsided" by the uncoordinated move.

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But not Union, Werder or Italy: why FC Augsburg suddenly made their move

Second, a move to Augsburg had not recently been on the cards despite the growing transfer rumours. FCA were viewed as loosely interested a few months ago, but more recently it looked as though other teams would win the race.

In Italy, Atalanta Bergamo were considered a possible candidate to buy him, while in the Bundesliga Union Berlin and Werder Bremen in particular were said to have made enquiries about a loan move.

Now, though, Ibrahimovic is heading to Augsburg. Under coach Manuel Baum, he could immediately take on a major role. Above all if Alexis Claude-Maurice still leaves shortly before the end of the transfer window. If a suitable offer comes in, it allegedly will not be blocked.

At the start of 2023, Ibrahimovic made his Bayern senior debut at the age of 17 under Julian Nagelsmann. Three more appearances followed before the loan moves began. Under Kompany, he spent both competitive matches of the current season on the bench for more than 90 minutes each time. Last season, he managed two goals and five assists in 34 matches in a Heidenheim shirt.



