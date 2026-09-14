After knee injury against Hoffenheim: VfB Stuttgart announce diagnosis for Angelo Stiller

The 25-year-old initially stayed down after a collision in the opposition penalty area during Saturday's Bundesliga clash with TSG Hoffenheim. He had also taken a knock to the knee from TSG defender Ozan Kabak.

Stiller carried on at first, but around ten minutes later signalled that he needed to come off. VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß substituted him in the 34th minute, sending on youngster Yanik Spalt.

His injury is now understood not to be serious. Stiller had "good luck in bad luck" and suffered no more than a bruise, the Swabians said in an official statement on Sunday evening. Stuttgart still did not say exactly how long the 25-year-old will be out for.

Immediately after the final whistle, Hoeneß had already offered some reassurance: "I only heard that he has a haematoma on his knee, which affected him." At that point, though, he did not yet know "how dramatic it is."

How did the game between Hoffenheim and Stuttgart end?

For VfB, the trip to Hoffenheim still ended in disappointment. After goals from Adam Hlozek (13, 67) and Maximilian Mittelstädt (48), Stuttgart lost 2-1 (1-0), leaving Hoeneß's side with just three points after three matchdays.

TSG, by contrast, picked up their first points of the current season with the win after opening the campaign with defeats to 1. FC Köln and Borussia Dortmund.