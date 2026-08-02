Chaos looms at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the new season, according to a press report on Sunday.

PSG remain busy in the transfer market. They have already announced the signing of goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni (18), and they are pushing to complete other deals that have reached advanced stages, such as Mika Godts from Ajax and Ferran Torres from Barcelona.

Luis Enrique wants a squad capable of repeating last season's successes.

Despite already having a goalkeeper, the French champions ramped up their efforts in the final hours to sign another: Zion Suzuki, the Parma stopper and 23-year-old Japan international.

"Mundo Deportivo" report that a completed deal would leave Lucas Chevalier, the club's backup behind Safonov (27), extremely unhappy.

Officially, the young Longoni's arrival counts as one for the future. The more experienced Suzuki, though, would pose a real threat to Chevalier, who once sat ahead of Safonov but has since lost his starting place to the Russian.

That setback cost the French goalkeeper a place at the World Cup this summer, a tournament in which Suzuki shone.

"L'Équipe" flag the prospect of a battle for the goalkeeping spot in Paris over the coming days, one that threatens widespread chaos at Saint-Germain.