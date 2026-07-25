Germany's Jens Wissing has settled the question of whether Houssem Aouar will feature against Las Palmas, with the Algerian having only recently joined up with the Al-Ittihad camp.

The "Tigers" play the second of their overseas friendlies today, Saturday, when they meet Las Palmas at the La Quinta stadium in Marbella.

Aouar will sit this one out. According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the midfielder returned to the camp in Spain only after his leave ended, having been granted time off for Algeria's involvement at the 2026 World Cup.

Wissing has drawn up a special programme for him, built around intensive fitness work to get him ready for the matches ahead.

"The Dean" wrap up their Marbella camp on 30 July against Real Mallorca, before flying back to Jeddah.

Their first competitive fixture of the new season comes on 11 August, when they face Emirati side Al-Jazira in the play-off qualifier for the AFC Champions League Elite.