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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

After Ferran Torres: Paris seal a new deal

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Paris Saint-Germain
Ajax
M. Godts
Ligue 1
France
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Belgium

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Paris Saint-Germain have wrapped up another deal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano, the transfer expert, wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Breaking: Paris Saint-Germain reach a verbal agreement with Ajax to sign Mika Godts. The deal is done!".

Romano added: "The deal has been verbally agreed for 55 million euros, after a new official offer was sent by Paris Saint-Germain".

He concluded: "Documents have not yet been exchanged between the two clubs, but there is a verbal agreement over the deal".

Godts isn't the only new face heading to the French capital. PSG have also struck an agreement to sign Spain's Ferran Torres, the Barcelona forward, for a fee approaching 50 million euros.

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