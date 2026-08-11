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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

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After denying his departure: a new shock awaits Malcom at Al-Hilal

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Malcom
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Italy

Inzaghi has made his decision

Malcom Filipe's Al-Hilal future looks all but settled, and it points towards the exit. That's despite the Brazilian winger insisting only recently that he would stay and had no intention of leaving.

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According to sources cited by Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan Al-Riyadi", Italian coach Simeone Inzaghi has told the club's management he does not want Malcom next season and asked them to sell him before the summer window shuts.

Inzaghi's stance flatly contradicts Malcom's own words. The player denied everything said about his imminent exit, insisting he would honour his contract and continue his journey with Al-Hilal.

The Italian wants a new winger with a different set of technical attributes, the sources added, and the coming hours will settle the matter. It forms part of the management's plan to bring in more than one signing this window.

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Al Hilal
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Al-Hilal's hierarchy are chasing multiple deals this summer, determined to strengthen the squad for the period ahead.

Reports in recent days had pointed to an agreement between Al-Hilal and Al-Diriyah for Malcom's move, with plenty of speculation over his future amid the changes sweeping the club before the new season.

Malcom took matters into his own hands. He replied to one of the posts about his departure on "X", denying the reports outright: "Fake news.. you are fools".

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That reply only muddies the picture further. Talk of a switch to Al-Diriyah had gathered pace lately, right up until the winger came out with a clear message rubbishing it.

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