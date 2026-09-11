Al-Ahli's fans have kept venting their anger at the players amid declining performances and results this season. The latest victim is Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

Al-Ahli hosted Al-Hazm at the Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" published a video clip on its official account on the "X" platform. It showed Al-Ahli's fans jeering Pusic as he walked off alongside the players between the two halves.

Those jeers came despite Al-Ahli leading 3-1, having trailed by a single goal since the second minute.

Pusic became the second victim of the fans' jeers. Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko was the first, subjected to the same treatment during the 5-0 win over Al-Riyadh in the fourth round of the Roshn League.

Three defeats this season have knocked Al-Ahli out of the battle for the top of the table: 1-3 against Al-Khaleej, 0-3 against Al-Hilal and 2-3 against Al-Qadsiah.

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