Egyptian club Al Ahly announced the signing of Ghazl El Mahalla star Mahmoud Salah on Thursday evening.

In a statement on X, Al Ahly confirmed that the 18-year-old had joined the Red Fortress on a five-season contract.

Essam Seragedin, head of Al Ahly's contracts department, finalised all the financial and administrative procedures of the deal in full coordination with football director Wael Gomaa.

The move came quickly, coinciding with the injury to Moroccan defender Youssef Belammari, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee.

Salah becomes Al Ahly's sixth summer signing. The club had already brought in Moncef Bakrar, Sofiane Bendebka, Ali Mahmoud and Aktay Abdallah, as well as re-signing former player Akram Tawfik.

As for Belammari's replacement, the "Youm7" website reported that Al Ahly have secured Petrojet's approval to sign left-back Tawfik Mohamed.

Tawfik Mohamed will strengthen the left flank of the Red Giant and cover for the absence of Belammari, whose contract with Al Ahly runs until the summer of 2029.

Belammari joined Al Ahly last winter, arriving from Raja Casablanca.