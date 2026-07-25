Uruguayan football is in mourning. Mario Bruno Bentancor, a former Peñarol prospect, has died at the age of 22 after his body was found having suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest, just days after a controversial incident during a trial in Argentina.

French network RMC report that Bentancor had recently travelled to Buenos Aires for a trial with first-division side Deportivo Riestra, hoping to earn a professional deal. The club decided against signing him.

According to reports, the striker left accusing several of his fellow trialists of stealing his clothes, then returned to Uruguay without agreeing terms with the Argentine club.

Bentancor came through the youth ranks at Peñarol, where he was once rated one of the club's brightest talents, before moving on to Deportivo Italiano in one of Uruguay's amateur championships.

Deportivo Italiano confirmed his death and paid tribute with a moving message on their official accounts, which read: "You will remain alive in every goal celebration, in every embrace, and in the hearts of everyone at this club.. your club Deportivo Italiano. Rest in peace".