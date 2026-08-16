After appealing to the World Cup final referee: Messi's team-mate returns to the "dark arts"

New footage from the referee's camera in the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain (1-0) has emerged, revealing how Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic tried to calm Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes before the player lost his temper after the final whistle.

Britain's "Daily Mail" reported that Vincic turned to Argentina captain Lionel Messi during the match and pleaded with him: "Messi, control Paredes. I don't want to... he has a yellow card. Control him please. Always, always."

Paredes had come on in the second half. He picked up a yellow card just six minutes later, saw out the game, then erupted at full time.

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Chaos broke out after the final whistle as Paredes launched an attack on Spain's players. The midfielder was lucky not to be sent off at the end of normal time after a foul that could have earned him a second card.

FIFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Paredes over the unacceptable scenes. He now faces three charges of assault and one of unsporting conduct.

The referee's camera also captured the moment Vincic received his medal from American President Donald Trump, who told him he had "done a great job".

A new crisis

Paredes has since returned to Boca Juniors, featuring in a 2-2 draw against Newell's Old Boys two weeks ago in the Argentine league's "Torneo Clausura".

The 32-year-old wasted little time returning to his dark arts. In the 68th minute he sparked a scuffle, appearing to deliberately kick the ball at a home player who had just been fouled.

That player was trying to get up with his back turned when Paredes struck the ball in his direction. Furious Newell's Old Boys players rushed in before the referee booked the Boca Juniors man.