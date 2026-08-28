Barcelona have entered the final days of the transfer window facing a clear equation: the departure of Álvaro Cortés will open the way for the club to complete a deal for a new centre-back. Sporting director Deco reactivated the file in the last few hours, after freezing it during the push to sign Julián Álvarez.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona are working to finalise Cortés's move to the Belgian side Antwerp. Complete his departure, and the club can move for a new centre-back, with a young left-footed player among the options Deco is studying to reinforce the back line.

Barcelona had set the centre-back file aside, concentrating instead on the Álvarez deal. The difficulty of getting the Argentine striker over the line, with Atlético Madrid holding firm, pushed the Catalan management to reorganise their priorities. The centre-back position is back at the forefront of their moves.

All eyes are now on Cortés. His departure has become more than just a player leaving the squad. It could be the final link in the chain of moves Barcelona need to open up space for a new defender before the window closes.

Jorge Salinas was Barcelona's preferred option to reinforce the defence at the start of the window, but Racing's demand for the 16 million euro release clause killed the deal, sending the club off in search of alternatives.

Several names have appeared on Deco's table in the last few days, among them the Dutchman Rood Nistad, while the club continues its hunt for a young left-footed defender who suits both the team's needs and Hansi Flick's vision.

Work at Barcelona is not limited to the Cortés file. Deco is also trying to settle the departures of Héctor Fort, Marc Casadó, Gerard and Toni Fernández, all of whom have fallen out of Flick's plans, in a bid to trim the squad and free up space for the final moves.

The Álvarez deal, Barcelona's biggest target this summer, looks close to impossible right now. Atlético Madrid refuse to negotiate. Even so, the Catalan club leave the door open until the window shuts.