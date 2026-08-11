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Ahmad Salah

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After 8 years: Araujo bids farewell to Barcelona

Transfers
R. Araujo
Liverpool
Barcelona
Uruguay
England
Spain

"... I will always be grateful to you"

Ronald Araujo has said his goodbyes to Barcelona's fans, ending an eight-year journey at the Catalan club as he heads to Liverpool on loan.

The defender opted for a fresh challenge in England after talks with Hansi Flick left him convinced he would not get the minutes he needs at Barcelona this season. He joins Liverpool on loan with a buy option worth 55 million euros.

Writing on Instagram, the Uruguayan said: "It's time to face a new challenge. After 8 years, I carry with me many beautiful memories, the knowledge I have gained and, above all, the many people who accompanied me on this journey. I will always be grateful to you, Culers."

Araujo had already lost his starting place last season. A mistake against Chelsea in the Champions League piled the pressure on him, and though he returned to the side, he never reclaimed his spot in the first XI.

His exit comes despite Barcelona turning down a Juventus bid of around 50 million euros in January 2025. He went on to renew his contract, chasing his dream of becoming one of the club's leaders. He got there.

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Liverpool
LIV
Como crest
Como
COM
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Read also: Questions surrounding the Araujo deal: why did Barcelona give up on him and Liverpool gamble on him?

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