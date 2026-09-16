After 24 hours: Raphinha's hat-trick knocks Mbappé off the top of the scorers' chart

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Raphinha wasted little time reclaiming top spot in the La Liga scoring charts, hauling himself back to the summit just 24 hours after Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé had climbed above him.

The forward struck a hat-trick against Racing Santander on Wednesday evening in the sixth round of La Liga.

Those three goals took the Brazilian's tally for the season to nine, two clear of Mbappé, who had netted his seventh against Elche on Tuesday night.

Raphinha has now scored three against Racing, two apiece against Elche and Rayo Vallecano, and one each against Athletic Bilbao and Valencia. He drew a blank against Levante.