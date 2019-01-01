Afcon 2019: We must live up to expectations against Mali - Tunisia coach Giresse

The French coach wants the Carthage Eagles to prove themselves against their West African opponents on Friday

coach Alain Giresse is motivating his team to rise to the occasion when they take on Mali in their second game at the 2019 (Afcon) on Friday.

The Carthage Eagles won all their preparatory matches in the build-up to the tournament in , but in their opening game on Monday they were far from convincing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Angola.

However, coach Giresse has promised an improved performance for his team's second match.

"We are working to correct the errors and make the necessary adjustments to show the real abilities of the players and to live up to expectations," Giresse told the media in .

"We know that our performance against Angola has been widely criticised but we must turn the page and focus on Mali – and we absolutely must fight."

While there are expectations the Tunisia coach will ring the changes in his team, the Frenchman has refused to give anything away.

“Every game has its own tactics, and what is important is the coaching of the players physically, technically and mentally,” the coach added.

Friday's duel will be the second meeting between Tunisia and Mali at any Afcon tournament, the only previous Afcon encounter between these two sides was in the 1994 edition and it was the West Africans who secured a 2-0 win in the group stage.