Afcon 2019: Uganda showed how good they are against Egypt – Desabre

The French coach maintains his side put up a great show despite going down to the Pharaohs in their final Group A match

head coach Sebastien Desabre believes his charges showed what the country can offer as far as football is concerned against in the finals.

Despite falling 2-0 to the hosts, the East African nation still managed to finish second in the group and advance to knockouts stages. The Frenchman is happy with the kind of game his charges played and says their objective has already been realised.

“We are very disappointed [with the defeat] but I’m proud of my players because we have shown a good side of Ugandan football. We played an open game but we could have done more both defensively and in the attack,” he told the Daily Monitor.

“The most important thing in football is to score but we didn’t manage to score. We have qualified for the second round. It was the target of the federation. We played well until [Mohamed] Salah scored and it was the key moment.”

After making it out of the group stage, the Cranes will now face , who finished second in Group C.

However, the team might be affected by current boycotts by the players over unsettled dues and allowances, something the Federation of Uganda Football Association says they have resolved.