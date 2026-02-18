How to buy AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 tickets: Prices, teams, fixtures & where to buy

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 takes place in Australia from March 1-21, and you can get your hands on tickets today.

Twelve teams, including hosts Australia, are aiming for continental glory in the 21st edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. It’s set to be an all-encompassing event with games taking place in venues on both the West and East coasts.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest tournament ticket information, including where you can buy them, how much they cost, and much more.

When is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026?

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 is taking place from March 1 to March 21.

The 27 tournament matches (including two play-in matches) will be played in five different venues in Australia. Two are in Perth, two in Sydney and one in Gold Coast.

The basic breakdown of the tournament is as follows:

March 1-4: Group stage (Matchday 1)

March 5-7: Group stage (Matchday 2)

March 8-10: Group stage (Matchday 3)

March 13-15: Quarter-finals

March 17-18: Semi-finals

March 19: Play-in matches

March 21: Final

What is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 schedule?

Date Fixture (k.o local time) Venue (City) Tickets Sun Mar 1 Grp A: Australia vs Philippines (5pm) Perth Stadium (Perth) Tickets Mon Mar 2 Grp A: South Korea vs Iran (7pm) Gold Coast Stadium (Gold Coast) Tickets Tue Mar 3 Grp B: North Korea vs Uzbekistan (1pm) Western Sydney Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Grp B: China vs Bangladesh (1pm) Western Sydney Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Wed Mar 4 Grp C: Japan vs Chinese Taipei (1pm) Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Grp C: Vietnam vs India (7pm) Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Thu Mar 5 Grp A: Philippines vs South Korea (1pm) Gold Coast Stadium (Gold Coast) Tickets Grp A: Iran vs Australia (7pm) Gold Coast Stadium (Gold Coast) Tickets Fri Mar 6 Grp B: Bangladesh vs North Korea (1pm) Western Sydney Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Grp B: Uzbekistan vs China (7pm) Western Sydney Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Sat Mar 7 Grp C: Chinese Taipei vs Vietnam Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Grp C: India vs Japan (7pm) Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Sun Mar 8 Grp A: Iran vs Philippines (7pm) Gold Coast Stadium (Gold Coast) Tickets Grp A: Australia vs South Korea (8pm) Stadium Australia (Sydney) Tickets Mon Mar 9 Grp B: Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan (5pm) Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Grp B: North Korea vs China (8pm) Western Sydney Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Tue Mar 10 Grp C: Japan vs Vietnam (5pm) Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Grp C: India vs Chinese Taipei (8pm) Western Sydney Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Thu Mar 13 Q/F: Grp A r-up vs Grp B r-up (6pm) Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Fri Mar 14 Q/F: Grp B winner vs Grp C r-up (1pm) Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth) Tickets Q/F: Grp A winner vs Grp B/C 3rd place (8pm) Stadium Australia (Sydney) Tickets Sat Mar 15 Q/F: Grp C winner vs Grp A/B 3rd place (4pm) Stadium Australia (Sydney) Tickets Mon Mar 17 S/F: Q/F 2 winner vs Q/F 4 winner (6pm) Perth Stadium (Perth) Tickets Tue Mar 18 S/F: Q/F 1 winner vs Q/F 3 winner (8pm) Stadium Australia (Sydney) Tickets Wed Mar 19 Play-in match: Q/F 1 loser vs Q/F 3 loser (1pm) Gold Coast Stadium (Gold Coast) Tickets Play-in match: Q/F 2 loser vs Q/F 4 loser (7pm) Gold Coast Stadium (Gold Coast) Tickets Fri Mar 21 Final: TBC vs TBC (8pm) Stadium Australia (Sydney) Tickets

How to buy AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 tickets

Official AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Multi-Match ticket packs became available from July 18, 2025, on the AFC site.

They were initially available to Visa cardholders, then a week later (July 25), they went on general sale. All Multi-Match Pack purchases included the option to add a ticket to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Final too.

Multi-Match Packs available include the Australia Pass, Premium Pass, Stadium Pass, Group Stage Pass, Finals Pass, and Play-Off Pass.

Single-match tickets were available to purchase on the AFC site from September 5, 2025. Again, there was an initial period when only Visa cardholders were able to buy them. From September 11, the sales window was opened to the general public.

How much are AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 tickets?

The various official AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Multi-Match Packs ranged in price from $50-$130 AUD, with the cheapest being the Play-Off Pass, giving access to the two Play-in matches, between the four losing quarter-finalists, taking place on the Gold Coast.

The most expensive Multi-Match Pack was the Australia Pass, which secured the purchaser spots at all three of Australia’s group stage matches.

When official single-match tickets became available in September, they were originally priced from $20 AUD upwards for adults and $10 AUD for children. Although tickets for Australia’s group games and the final started from $50 AUD.

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for some games, as some may sell out through official routes or have limited stock available. Tickets are currently available from $28 AUD upwards.

How to get AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

For those looking for a more luxurious matchday experience during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, official hospitality/premium packages are available on the AFC site as follows:

Match Club

A casual hospitality experience in an exclusive lounge or terrace within the stadium, with complementary food and beverage, entertainment, and a gift. Available from $735 AUD.

Match Open Box

Offers designated stadium seating in a private open box with in-seat complementary food and beverage, and a gift. Available from $1,038 AUD.

Match Private Suite

The exclusive use of a private suite with excellent views of the pitch, with complementary food and beverages, and a gift. Available from $6,300 AUD.

What to expect from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Not only is the AFC Women’s Asian Cup the premier international women’s football tournament in Asia, but it’s also the oldest women's international football competition in the world, with the inaugural edition taking place in 1975. It’s been stated that Australia 2026 has the potential to become the most commercially successful edition ever, with over $82 US million in projected revenue.

As well as bringing glory to the winning nation in its own right, the tournament also serves as the final stage of Asian qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. In addition, it is also part of the qualification process for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, with all eight quarter-finalists qualifying for the 2028 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

China sit comfortably on top of the all-time Women’s Asian Cup winners’ standings and they reigned supreme for a 9th time in the competition four years ago. As defending champions, China qualified automatically for this year’s edition. Other sides who bypassed the qualifying process, were hosts Australia and South Korea and Japan, because of their performances at the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup.

Australia are aiming to become only the second host nation (after China in 1997 & 1977) to lift the trophy aloft. Despite reaching the Women’s Asian Cup final on four occasions since 2006, the Matildas have only triumphed once before (2010 in China).

After a dominant performance during the group stage in 2022, which included a stunning 18-0 victory over Indonesia, Australia were ousted in the quarter-finals by South Korea. The home fans will be hoping they go deeper this time around.

Which teams have qualified for AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026?

These are the twelve teams who have qualified for AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026:

Group A: Australia, South Korea, Iran, Philippines

Australia, South Korea, Iran, Philippines Group B: North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan

North Korea, China, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan Group C: Japan, Vietnam, India, Chinese Taipei

What are the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 venues?

All matches will be held in locations across New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia. The five selected venues are:

Sydney

Stadium Australia (capacity: 79,500)

Western Sydney Stadium (capacity: 30,000)

Perth

Perth Stadium (capacity: 60,000)

Perth Rectangular Stadium (capacity: 19,500)

Gold Coast