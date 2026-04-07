How to buy AFC Champions League Elite Final 2026 tickets: Jeddah fixtures, upcoming dates, ticket prices & more

The pinnacle of Asian club football has reached its most thrilling juncture. The AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) Final is officially descending upon the vibrant city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This newly revamped Elite format has condensed the continent's finest talent into a high-stakes, centralized knockout tournament. Following the conclusion of the Round of 16 in the East and the upcoming West Region deciders in early April, the bracket for the final eight is ready.

Even if you do not have tickets yet, there are still ways to get into the stadium for the biggest matches. GOAL has the latest updates on the fixtures following the recent knockout draw, venue logistics, and the best platforms to secure your seat.

When is the AFC Champions League Elite?

The centralized final stage in Jeddah begins with the quarter-finals on April 16, 2026, and culminates in the grand final on April 25, 2026.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 16, 2026 (18:15) Quarter-final 1: Al Hilal/Al Sadd vs Vissel Kobe King Abdullah Sports City Tickets April 17, 2026 (16:45) Quarter-final 2: Al Ahli/Al Duhail vs Johor Darul Ta’zim King Abdullah Sports City Tickets April 17, 2026 (20:00) Quarter-final 3: Machida Zelvia vs Al Ittihad/Al Wahda Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Tickets April 18, 2026 (18:15) Quarter-final 4: Buriram Utd vs Tractor/Shabab Al Ahli Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Tickets April 20, 2026 (18:15) Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 King Abdullah Sports City Tickets April 21, 2026 (18:15) Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 King Abdullah Sports City Tickets April 25, 2026 (19:15) The Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 King Abdullah Sports City Tickets

Where to buy AFC Champions League Elite tickets?

To ensure you have the best experience, we strongly recommend using official and verified platforms, including the AFC and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as well as WeBook, the official platform.

Fans will receive their tickets via mobile apps, which can be scanned directly at the stadium gates, no printing required.

For international fans or those looking for last-minute tickets, look to secondary markets like Ticombo, which is a premier destination.

Always avoid purchasing tickets from unverified social media accounts or street sellers. The ACLE Finals use advanced QR-coding that is tied to specific user accounts. Make sure to use a verified platform where entry into the stadium is guaranteed.

How much are AFC Champions League Elite tickets?

Ticket prices for the ACLE final stage are designed to be accessible to a wide range of fans, though prices will naturally increase as the tournament progresses toward the Final.

Category 3 (General Admission): Prices typically start as low as SAR 30 to SAR 75 for quarter-final fixtures. For the Grand Final, these may rise to SAR 100 - SAR 150.

Category 2 (Mid-tier): These central or lower-bowl seats typically range from SAR 150 to SAR 400.

Category 1 (Premium Side): Prime views of the pitch usually start from SAR 500 and can go up significantly for the championship match.

Secondary market prices on Ticombo for the final currently start around $277 (approximately SAR 1,040), reflecting the massive demand for this historic event.

For those on a budget, focusing on the quarter-final matches is the best way to see elite football at a lower price point.

How can I get premium AFC Champions League Elite tickets?

For fans who want to experience the Elite stage in absolute luxury, Hospitality and Premium options are available at both major venues. These packages are perfect for those who want to avoid the crowds and enjoy world-class amenities early in their booking process.

VIP Suites: These provide padded seating in the exclusive VIP section, inclusive of high-end catering, snacks, and beverages throughout the match. Prices for these elite experiences typically range between $350 and $500 per seat.

These provide padded seating in the exclusive VIP section, inclusive of high-end catering, snacks, and beverages throughout the match. Prices for these elite experiences typically range between and per seat. Private Boxes: Available primarily at the King Abdullah Sports City, these boxes offer a private environment for groups, complete with dedicated service and the best views in the house.

Available primarily at the King Abdullah Sports City, these boxes offer a private environment for groups, complete with dedicated service and the best views in the house. Pre-sale Access: Local bank partners often have early access windows for hospitality seats. Everything you need to know about King Abdullah Sports City

What to expect from the AFC Champions League Elite?

Since its opening, the King Abdullah Sports City has become the spiritual home of Jeddah football, hosting the fiercest local derbies and major international finals.

Located about 30km north of the city center, the stadium features a 60,000+ capacity. It is designed to trap the sound, creating a deafening atmosphere that is famous throughout Asia.

For the ACLE Final Stage, the venue will feature enhanced fan zones with interactive games, food trucks serving local and international cuisine, and prayer rooms accessible throughout the concourse.

While the stadium is ultra-modern, remember that local customs apply. Dress modestly and be aware that the stadium is a smoke-free and alcohol-free environment.