AEK Larnaca vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AEK Larnaca take on West Ham in the first leg of their Europa Conference League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.
Watch AEK vs West Ham on Paramount+ today!
Watch AEK vs West Ham on BT Sport today!
AEK are coming off the back of a 3-1 win over Paralimni in the Cypriot First Division and are currently second in the league, two points behind leaders APOEL.
The Hammers, meanwhile, have won just once in their last five matches in all competitions. They are currently 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
AEK vs West Ham date & kick-off time
Game:
AEK vs West Ham
Date:
March 9, 2023
Kick-off:
12:45pm ET, 5:45pm GMT, 11:15pm IST
Venue:
AEK Arena
How to watch AEK vs West Ham on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Paramount+ and ViX+.
The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed on BT Sport App / BT Sport website in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, there is no broadcast of the game.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
UK
BT Sport 3
BT Sport App / BT Sport website
India
N/A
N/A
AEK team news & squad
AEK will be without the services of Bruno Gama, Artem Gromov and Milos Gordic due to injuries, while Angel Garcia and Pere Pons are suspended for the clash.
AEK possible XI: Piric; Rosales, Milicevic, Gonzalez, Englezou; Faraj, Ledes, Mamas, Jakolis; Trickovski, Lopes
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Piric, Toumpas, Stylianidis
Defenders
M. Gonzalez, Tomovic, Casas, Milicevic, Rosales, Christoforou, Andreou
Midfielders
Sanjurjo, Ledes, Naoum, M. Gonzalez, Mamas
Forwards
Trickovski, Faraj, Lopes, Englezou, Constantine, Jakolis, Gyurcso, Altman, Nikolic
West Ham team news & squad
West Ham will be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and defender Vladimir Coufal due to injuries.
Maxwel Cornet and Kurt Zouma have recovered from their fitness issues and will be available for selection.
West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Downes, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Scamacca
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Areola, Hegyi, Anang
Defenders
Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Creswell, Zouma, Kehrer, Robinson, Baptiste, Laing, Forbes, Scarles, Casey, Clayton,
Midfielders
Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini
Forwards
Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Ings, Scamacca, Lanzini, Cornet, Okoflex, Swyer, Mubama, Kodua, Johnson