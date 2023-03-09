AEK Larnaca vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AEK against West Ham in the Europa Conference League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

AEK Larnaca take on West Ham in the first leg of their Europa Conference League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

AEK are coming off the back of a 3-1 win over Paralimni in the Cypriot First Division and are currently second in the league, two points behind leaders APOEL.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have won just once in their last five matches in all competitions. They are currently 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AEK vs West Ham date & kick-off time

Game: AEK vs West Ham Date: March 9, 2023 Kick-off: 12:45pm ET, 5:45pm GMT, 11:15pm IST Venue: AEK Arena

How to watch AEK vs West Ham on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Paramount+ and ViX+.

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed on BT Sport App / BT Sport website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, there is no broadcast of the game.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Paramount+, ViX+ UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App / BT Sport website India N/A N/A

AEK team news & squad

AEK will be without the services of Bruno Gama, Artem Gromov and Milos Gordic due to injuries, while Angel Garcia and Pere Pons are suspended for the clash.

AEK possible XI: Piric; Rosales, Milicevic, Gonzalez, Englezou; Faraj, Ledes, Mamas, Jakolis; Trickovski, Lopes

Position Players Goalkeepers Piric, Toumpas, Stylianidis Defenders M. Gonzalez, Tomovic, Casas, Milicevic, Rosales, Christoforou, Andreou Midfielders Sanjurjo, Ledes, Naoum, M. Gonzalez, Mamas Forwards Trickovski, Faraj, Lopes, Englezou, Constantine, Jakolis, Gyurcso, Altman, Nikolic

West Ham team news & squad

West Ham will be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and defender Vladimir Coufal due to injuries.

Maxwel Cornet and Kurt Zouma have recovered from their fitness issues and will be available for selection.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Downes, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Scamacca