Administrative Changes at Al Nassr Backed by Ronaldo.. João Félix’s Future Also Settled

The management of Saudi club Al Nassr is considering restructuring its executive hierarchy in the coming period as part of a plan to develop the club’s administrative and sporting structure.

According to 365Scores, the proposal includes changing José Semedo’s current position as chief executive officer, with the possibility of moving him to an executive role directly linked to the football department.

The move comes in response to the scale of the changes expected at the club, with no indications that Semedo will leave Al Nassr altogether.

Details of the Expected Changes at Al Nassr

A final decision has yet to be made regarding the structure of the new administrative setup or the timing of its implementation. The idea is not a recent one, but has returned to the forefront alongside efforts to reorganize the club’s administrative affairs.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play an influential role in any changes involving the sporting structure, particularly as Semedo is considered one of the figures closest to him at the club, strengthening the likelihood of him remaining in an important executive position.

Meanwhile, Portuguese star João Félix has expressed his frustration over the delay in extending his contract. However, club officials explained to the player that a specific timetable had already been set in accordance with the agreement between the two parties.

The automatic renewal clause in Félix’s contract will be activated for an additional two seasons at the officially agreed date, keeping the player at Al Nassr until 2028.