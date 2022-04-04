As ever, Adidas have been brave and bold in their work, as they launch new limited edition Predator boots, adorned with Swarovski’s famous crystal detail.

The Adidas x Swarovski Predator Edge Crystal boots have a unique design, combining an abstract look which resembles camouflage embroidered with shiny crystal stripes and a metallic style sole plate.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham, was the player chosen to debut the limited edition football boots, wearing them for the first time in a league game against rivals RB Leipzig in April.

Shine bright, stand out, play the occasion. ​



Introducing the limited-collection Predator Edge boots adorned with @swarovski crystals. pic.twitter.com/xj5H9nkEbw — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) April 4, 2022

How much do the Predator Edge Crystal boots cost?

Country Predator Edge Crystal Predator Edge Crystal + UK £280 £300 U.S. $330 $350

The limited edition football boots come in two forms: the standard version, which cost £280 in the UK, and the crystal version, which come at a price of £300.

In the U.S., the standard version of the boots will set you back $330 and the 'plus' version cost $350.

Both of sets of boots can be purchased directly on the Adidas website.

