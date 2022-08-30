World Cup 2022 kits: adidas release bold new shirts for Spain, Germany, Japan and more

It will be tough to out stage adidas' shirt designs 🔥

adidas has unveiled their 2022 World Cup kit designs for five national teams and the collection is truly a thing of beauty. The new release contains both home and away designs for Germany, Japan and Spain, while Argentina and Mexico finally get their away kit. Through unique detailing and historical nods, the kits celebrate the national culture of the countries that will be wearing them when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

From the Aztec roots of Mexico to the Origami Crow which inspires Japan's home shirt, adidas has done a stellar job of encapsulating the culture and roots of five nations to help bring their identities onto the pitch.

Adidas maintain its commitment to the environment and ending plastic waste by manufacturing kits from 100% recycled polyester. Whilst the authentic Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain shirts all contain 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, which is reused and prevented from polluting our oceans.

Adidas 2022 World Cup kit prices & how to buy

The adidas World Cup kits were launched on August 29th and are now available to buy from adidas.

Argentina 2022 World Cup away shirt

Argentina has been given a vibrant purple away kit inspired by the quest for an equal world. The lavender colourway represents the fight for gender equality, which is combined with a fiery graphic in reference to the national flag's famous Sun of May.

Germany 2022 World Cup home shirt

Germany's 2022 shirt features a bold vertical black stripe which pays tribute to the very first Germany shirt. It elevates the kit for a modern era with a clean aesthetic and gold detailing on the club badge and adidas logo, which sit at the centre of the shirt. The national flag colours on the collar tie up the sleek look.

Germany 2022 World Cup away shirt

The Germany away kit comes in a bold cherry red and black colourway, both colours lent from the national flag. A neat little design feature is added in the form of a blurred 'D' of 'Deutschland' in an allover pattern to represent the dynamic football played by the squad.

Japan 2022 World Cup home shirt

Origami and the art of self-expression are at the heart of Japan's World Cup kits. The glitched graphic design is inspired by the three-legged crow to represent speed and the art of Origami. It comes in a traditional electric blue and white colourway.

Japan 2022 World Cup away shirt

Japan's away kit represents the free-flowing play style adopted by the Japanese squad. The white shirt has colourful origami shapes in shades of red and blue across the sleeves and shoulders of the shirt to add a pop of vibrancy to an otherwise classic shirt.

Mexico 2022 World Cup away shirt

Adidas pay tribute to the ancient civilisations rooted in Mexican history to summon the team's fighting spirit for the away shirt. Five special symbols make up the intricate graphic all over print in red, which pops up nicely against the white shirt. The inside of the collar features Quetzalcoat's serpent body, which is a representation of humankind's physical abilities

Spain 2022 World Cup home shirt

Spain's timeless red colourway for the home kit is spiced up with some unique detailing. The modernised V-neck collar is embellished with the national flag colours and the 2022 kit features a woven version of the updated team badge.

Spain 2022 World Cup away shirt

The 1982 World Cup logo, when the nation last hosted the tournament, is the dominating feature of Spain's away kit. The art-deco style graphic shines in a bubblegum blue colour against the sky blue shirt. Adidas' famous three stripes on either side of the sleeve are given the red and yellow treatment to showcase the colours of the Spanish flag.

