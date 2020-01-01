Adamu’s hat-trick fires Red Bull Salzburg into Uefa Youth League semis

The Austrian youth international of Nigerian origin got a treble as the Young Bulls edged the French team in a seven-goal thriller

Chukwubuike Adamu helped himself to a hat-trick as Red Bull Salzburg came from behind to win 4-3 and end ’s Uefa Youth League hopes at Nyon’s Colovray Stadium.

Lyon were eying a place in the last four for the first time in their history and they were going through when Yaya Soumare opened the scoring after 30 minutes.

A ball hoisted over their strike force was reached by the speedy Soumare, who pipped Jusuf Gazibegovic to it at the far post and headed past goalkeeper Daniel Antosch.

10 minutes later, prospect Bryan Okoh levelled matters for Bo Svensson’s wards after leaping higher than the entire French backline to head home Gazibegovic’s corner kick.

On the stroke of half-time, Adamu put the Austrians ahead after his header from Luka Sucic looped over the hapless Mamadou Ousmane who was in goal for Lyon.

Salzburg pushed on impeccably at the start of the second half with pouring attacks. It was not long until they got their reward as Adamu fired past the goalkeeper from close range after he was played in beautifully by German-Nigerian Karin Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old completed his treble a minute later after smashing home after Adeyemi squared the ball perfectly to him.

Florent da Silva made amends for his earlier penalty miss by giving the French side their second goal of the evening in the 71st minute courtesy of an assist from El Hadj Coly.

Eight minutes later, Eli Wissa powered home the third goal after breaking past three Salzburg defenders before beating Antosch in goal.

Despite Lyon’s late resurgence, they could not get the much-needed equaliser as Svensson’s boys cruised into the competition’s last four where they face . The Spaniards silenced Milan 3-0 courtesy of second-half goals from Marvin Park, Miguel Gutierrez and Ivan Ruiz.

Manager Svensson described the game as ‘weird’ while claiming there is room for improvement for his team.

“It was a really weird match right from the start,” he was quoted by the club website.

“On the whole, it wasn't a superb performance from us - we are capable of playing much better. It was warm out there, but we need to be in better shape at the end of the match.”