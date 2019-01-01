Adams returns to RB Leipzig after USMNT win over Ecuador

The 20-year-old has been sent back to his club side, along with goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez

U.S. men's national team defender/midfielder Tyler Adams has been sent back to his club side RB Leipzig.

Adams played the full match on Thursday, as the USMNT defeated Ecuador 1-0 in a friendly in Orlando.

The 20-year-old shined in a hybrid right back/midfield role, playing for the first time under new manager Gregg Berhalter.

Gyasi Zardes scored the only goal for USA to make it three wins from three under the former boss.

The wins means Berhalter became just the second USA coach after Bob Bradley in 2007 to win each of his first three games.

No replacement for Adams, who has 10 international caps, will be added to the roster.

The USMNT will take on on Tuesday in Houston but Adams will play no part, having returned to a club where he's made a promising start.

Adams completed a move from the to sister club Leipzig in January and has immediately become a fixture in Ralf Rangnick's side.

The New York native has started six matches so far this season, seamlessly transitioning to the step up in competition.

In addition, goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez has returned to and will be available for Saturday's match against the , but will return to the USMNT before the match against Chile.

U.S. Soccer also announced that midfielder Weston McKennie will travel with the team to Houston for further evaluation on an ankle injury.

McKennie had to be carried off on a stretcher against after landing awkwardly on his ankle in the second half following an aerial challenge with Felipe Caicedo.

The midfielder has enjoyed something of a breakout season in the Bundesliga despite the club struggling for consistency and finding itself in a relegation battle.

That domestic form has seen the 20-year-old also become a key member of the USMNT squad, earning eight international caps to date. Further tests will be required before his availability for the Chile game is confirmed.

The U.S. takes on Chile on Tuesday at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, with kick-off set for 7:55 p.m. ET.