How to follow Achraf Hakimi at the World Cup 2026: Morocco World Cup tickets information & more

Led by their world-class right-back and modern-day icon, Achraf Hakimi, Morocco has navigated the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the confidence of a team that knows it belongs among the elite.

Having finished their qualification campaign with a perfect record of eight wins from eight games, this squad has unprecedented momentum.

GOAL has all the information you need on the best ways for you to secure your seat and watch the Atlas Lions hunt for glory.

When is Morocco playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 13, 2026 Brazil vs Morocco MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Tickets June 19, 2026 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Boston, MA Tickets June 24, 2026 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Tickets

Where to buy Morocco World Cup tickets?

As of April 2026, we have entered the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which opened on April 1st. This is the final official pathway to purchase tickets directly through the FIFA portal on a first-come, first-served basis. However, tickets for high-profile teams like Morocco often sell out in seconds during these windows.

The official Resale/Exchange Marketplace reopened on April 2nd, providing another safe channel for fans to trade tickets. However, for sheer speed and selection, the secondary market remains the gold standard for late-stage buyers.

For fans who want to guarantee their spot without the stress of a digital queue, secondary marketplaces like StubHub are the best alternative. This is particularly vital for international fans traveling from Morocco or Europe who need the certainty of a confirmed ticket before booking flights.

How much are Morocco World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are subject to dynamic pricing. Factors such as the venue, the opponent (like the blockbuster clash against Brazil), and the proximity to the opening ceremony influence the final cost. Currently, demand is pushing prices to historic highs as fans scramble to be part of the largest World Cup ever.

Category 3 (Cheapest): These are typically upper-tier seats. While official prices for some group matches started around $70, the secondary market for Morocco games—especially the New York/New Jersey fixture now ranges between $180 and $450.

These are typically upper-tier seats. While official prices for some group matches started around $70, the secondary market for Morocco games—especially the New York/New Jersey fixture now ranges between $180 and $450. Category 2: Offering mid-tier views or corner sections, these seats provide a great balance. Expect to pay between $480 and $950 for these highly sought-after spots.

Offering mid-tier views or corner sections, these seats provide a great balance. Expect to pay between $480 and $950 for these highly sought-after spots. Category 1: These are premium sideline seats, offering the best view of Hakimi’s lightning overlaps. Prices currently range from $1,200 to over $3,500 for the Morocco vs Brazil match.

These are premium sideline seats, offering the best view of Hakimi’s lightning overlaps. Prices currently range from $1,200 to over $3,500 for the Morocco vs Brazil match. Hospitality: For the ultimate luxury experience, hospitality packages include gourmet catering and lounge access. These typically start at $1,500 and can reach up to $15,000 for private suites in flagship venues.

The best strategy for saving money is to act now. As the tournament moves into its final countdown, prices are unlikely to drop, and the cheapest seats are always the first to disappear.

How to buy Morocco hospitality tickets?

If you want to watch the Atlas Lions in style, several hospitality tiers are available for the 2026 tournament. Official hospitality is managed through On Location, with various local agents worldwide.

Match Club: The entry-level tier, offering premium category seating and access to communal bar areas and a deli-style menu.

The entry-level tier, offering premium category seating and access to communal bar areas and a deli-style menu. Match Pavilion: Features climate-controlled lounges and high-end food. This is perfect for the humid June weather in cities like Atlanta and Miami. Prices generally start around $2,500.

Features climate-controlled lounges and high-end food. This is perfect for the humid June weather in cities like Atlanta and Miami. Prices generally start around $2,500. The Pearl Lounge: The pinnacle of luxury at MetLife Stadium, offering six-course meals and dedicated concierge service.

The pinnacle of luxury at MetLife Stadium, offering six-course meals and dedicated concierge service. Follow Your Team: A specialized package that guarantees VIP seating for all three of Morocco’s group games, including the massive clash in Boston and the finale in Atlanta.

What to expect from Achraf Hakimi playing for Morocco

When Achraf Hakimi steps onto the pitch in 2026, he does so as a leader of a team that has nothing left to prove and everything to gain.

Fans can expect Hakimi to dominate the right flank, often acting as the primary engine for Morocco’s transitions.

His ability to recover defensively while providing an elite attacking threat makes him one of the most unique players in the tournament. Beyond the tactics, watching Hakimi is about the atmosphere.