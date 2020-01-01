Acerbi’s agent responds to Chelsea & Inter links as transfer talk builds around Lazio defender

The Italy international centre-half is said to be attracting interest ahead of the next window, with his representative happy to talk up his qualities

Francesco Acerbi is capable of playing for “any club in Europe”, claims his agent, with the centre-half generating talk of interest from and .

The international, who battled testicular cancer back in 2013, has been a model of consistency since earning regular game time in at .

His exploits there secured him a move to Stadio Olimpico in the summer of 2018 and Acerbi has taken his game to even greater heights with Lazio, with Simone Inzaghi’s side chasing down title glory in 2019-20.

More teams

A key figure in their defensive unit has also earned further senior international recognition with Italy and, having proved himself at the very highest level, Acerbi is now seeing another step up the ladder mooted.

The experienced 32-year-old is tied to a contract at Lazio through to 2023, however, it could be that a suitable offer from afar sees that agreement broken, allowing him to take on another new challenge.

His representative, Federico Pastorello, claims Acerbi would not look out of place at any of the leading sides across the continent.

He told FCInterNews: “I read about Chelsea and Inter, but I don’t know much about it.

“What I can certainly say is that Francesco is a defender who could play for any club in Europe.”

Acerbi’s success over recent years has been built on his ability to steer clear of injury and suspension.

He can be relied upon to have himself in contention whenever required, allowing stability and consistency to be established by those calling the shots.

Article continues below

Those qualities, along with no shortage of footballing ability, will be of obvious appeal to the likes of Inter boss Antonio Conte and one of his successors at Chelsea, Frank Lampard.

Two ambitious outfits will have money to spend in the next transfer window and are expected to bolster their respective ranks.

Speculation has suggested that Diego Godin may be allowed to move on by Inter at the end of the current campaign, while those at Stamford Bridge are mulling over their options when it comes to possible upgrades on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.