AC Milan vs Lazio: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch AC Milan against Lazio in Serie A in the UK, USA, and India, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Lazio in a crucial Serie A clash on Saturday at the San Siro.

It's a must-win game for AC Milan who are chasing a Champions League spot and are two points behind fourth-placed city rivals Inter.

Second-placed Lazio will also be aiming for three points on Saturday so that they can extend or at least retain their one-point lead over Juventus who are third on the league table at the moment.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch AC Milan vs Lazio on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Lazio Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 9am EDT, 2pm BST, 6:30pm IST Venue: San Siro

How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport website India Sports18 1/Sports18 1 HD JioCinema

In the United States (USA), the game can be streamed on Paramount*.

BT Sport 3 will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with streaming options on BT Sport website.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1HD, with streaming available on JioCinema.

Team news

AC Milan team news & squad

Except for Tommaso Pobega and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Stefano Pioli has the entire squad at his disposal ahead of their crucial Serie A clash against Lazio. Fikayo Tomori is also back in the team after his suspension.

Olivier Giroud, is likely to be back in the lineup, starting upfront replacing Divock Origi.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest Midfielders Tonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Lazio team news & squad

Maurizio Sarri will miss the services of Danilo Cataldi due to injury but Alessio Romagnoli returns to the team after serving a ban.

The manager is likely to keep the front three unchanged with Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni accompanying Ciro Immobile upfront.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Antonio, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers Maximiano, Provedel, Adamonis. Defenders Romagnoli, Casale, Gila, Radu, Kamenovic, Marusic, Hysaj, Lazzari, Patric. Midfielders Bertini, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Antonio, Basic, Vecino, Fares. Forwards Felipe Anderson, Cancellieri, Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition January 2023 Lazio 4-0 AC Milan Serie A April 2022 Lazio 1-2 AC Milan Serie A February 2022 AC Milan 4-0 Lazio Coppa Italia September 2021 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio Serie A April 2021 Lazio 3-0 AC Milan Serie A

