AC Milan vs Lazio: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

AC Milan will take on Lazio in a crucial Serie A clash on Saturday at the San Siro.
It's a must-win game for AC Milan who are chasing a Champions League spot and are two points behind fourth-placed city rivals Inter.
Second-placed Lazio will also be aiming for three points on Saturday so that they can extend or at least retain their one-point lead over Juventus who are third on the league table at the moment.
AC Milan vs Lazio kick-off time
|Game:
|AC Milan vs Lazio
|Date:
|May 6, 2023
|Kick-off:
|9am EDT, 2pm BST, 6:30pm IST
|Venue:
|San Siro
The Serie A game between AC Milan and Lazio is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the San Siro.
It will kick off at 9am EDT in the USA, 2pm BST in the UK, and 6:30pm IST in India.
How to watch AC Milan vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|U.S.
|N/A
|Paramount+
|UK
|BT Sport 3
|BT Sport website
|India
|Sports18 1/Sports18 1 HD
|JioCinema
In the United States (USA), the game can be streamed on Paramount*.
BT Sport 3 will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with streaming options on BT Sport website.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1HD, with streaming available on JioCinema.
Team news(C)Getty Images
AC Milan team news & squad
Except for Tommaso Pobega and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Stefano Pioli has the entire squad at his disposal ahead of their crucial Serie A clash against Lazio. Fikayo Tomori is also back in the team after his suspension.
Olivier Giroud, is likely to be back in the lineup, starting upfront replacing Divock Origi.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante
|Defenders
|Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest
|Midfielders
|Tonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli
|Forwards
|Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback
Lazio team news & squad
Maurizio Sarri will miss the services of Danilo Cataldi due to injury but Alessio Romagnoli returns to the team after serving a ban.
The manager is likely to keep the front three unchanged with Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni accompanying Ciro Immobile upfront.
Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Casale, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Antonio, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Maximiano, Provedel, Adamonis.
|Defenders
|Romagnoli, Casale, Gila, Radu, Kamenovic, Marusic, Hysaj, Lazzari, Patric.
|Midfielders
|Bertini, Milinkovic-Savic, Alberto, Antonio, Basic, Vecino, Fares.
|Forwards
|Felipe Anderson, Cancellieri, Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|January 2023
|Lazio 4-0 AC Milan
|Serie A
|April 2022
|Lazio 1-2 AC Milan
|Serie A
|February 2022
|AC Milan 4-0 Lazio
|Coppa Italia
|September 2021
|AC Milan 2-0 Lazio
|Serie A
|April 2021
|Lazio 3-0 AC Milan
|Serie A