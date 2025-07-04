AC Milan, PUMA unveil 'devilish' new away kit featuring iconic Diavoletto emblem for 2025-26 season - Christian Pulisic helps promote

AC Milan and PUMA unveiled a new away kit for the 2025-26 season, paying tribute to the rich history and culture of the Rossoneri

AC Milan and Puma

WHAT HAPPENED

AC Milan and PUMA revealed their new away kit for the upcoming 2025-26 season, reimagining a timeless classic with a clean white base elevated by dynamic red and black accents. The design prominently features the iconic Diavoletto emblem, first introduced in the 1980s and now making its return to inspire a kit made for those who carry the AC Milan legacy.

Several Milan players helped promote the kit, including USMNT star Christian Pulisc.

The Diavoletto, appearing for the first time on an official jersey since the 1981-82 season, is presented in the club's official colors with a red silhouette enhanced by a black star.

“The Diavoletto is more than a symbol - it is a part of AC Milan’s DNA,” Maikel Oettle, chief commercial officer said. “Bringing it back is a powerful tribute to our legacy, while speaking to a new generation of Rossoneri fans around the world. This kit, beautifully designed by PUMA, captures the essence of what it means to represent this Club - passion, style, and a fearless spirit that sets us apart.”

WHAT AC MILAN POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The jersey features a pristine white base complemented by the iconic red and black colors of AC Milan along the collar and sleeve cuffs. The centerpiece of the design is the Diavoletto emblem, depicted in vibrant red with black detailing.

PUMA's logo appears on the right chest in black, while the AC Milan crest sits on the left. The kit includes matching white shorts with red and black accents and white socks that complete the clean, classic look.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The new Away kit will make its on-pitch debut on July 23 when AC Milan face Arsenal in Singapore during their preseason Tour of the Asia-Pacific region.