Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Cologne remain a long way apart in the transfer tussle. As Bild now report, Dortmund have drawn a clear line: the demanded €50 million is "out of the question" for Borussia Dortmund. The current offer is expected to be improved slightly again, but when it comes to the transfer fee, "it would have to start with a 4 - only then can the deal still happen", the tabloid writes.

Cologne sporting director Thomas Kessler only recently addressed the future of the 19-year-old and made the club's position clear. He said no offer has yet been put on the table that justifies serious negotiations. According to Bild , Dortmund are currently offering €34 million as a fixed fee, which could rise to as much as €44 million through bonuses. The Billy Goats are willing to consider a sale only from a guaranteed fee of €45 million, it is claimed.

Kessler is staying relaxed. "We have a superb player, all of Cologne love the lad, everyone here from the staff and the team loves the lad," stressed the 40-year-old: "And the more I watch Said in training every day, the less interest I have in letting him go. All the more so when I see how he and his family are dealing with the situation. I am still convinced that he will play for us this season. As things stand today, there is no reason to think otherwise. Said will play a key role for us this season."

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Kessler warns Borussia Dortmund - Arsenal star as El Mala alternative?

At the same time, Kessler warned interested clubs not to hold talks with the player without Cologne's consent: "No club should speak to the player personally. That's how we handle it and I assume the other clubs do the same and that every competitor adheres to the regulations."

Meanwhile, according to Express , El Mala has already held talks with the German runners-up and has even basically agreed to work together, which is said to have irritated the Cologne camp. His mother Sabrina, who had previously allegedly prevented a move to Brentford FC, is also said to be in close contact with Borussia Dortmund's decision-makers. According to the report, El Mala would receive an entry-level salary of €5.5 million in Dortmund, which could later rise to as much as €8.5 million.

If a move for El Mala does not come off, the Westphalians are already sounding out the market for alternatives. According to England's Sun , Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal has once again moved into the Black and Yellows' sights. The versatile attacking player, who was most recently on loan at Olympique Marseille and remains under contract with the Gunners until 2030, could be available on loan. Back in April, the BBC and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had reported Dortmund's interest.