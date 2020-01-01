'Absolute disgrace' - Man Utd penalty drama as De Gea penalised for moving off his line & Zaha scores re-take

The Red Devils saw VAR frustrate them in a meeting with Crystal Palace, with technology seeing a spot-kick awarded and taken for a second time

legend Gary Neville was among those left baffled by the penalty drama in the Red Devils’ Premier League clash with , with the decision to award and then call for a spot-kick to be re-taken branded an “absolute disgrace”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side saw Victor Lindelof punished for a second-half handball, before then seeing VAR intervene again as David de Gea was accused to straying off his line before saving from Jordan Ayew.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Absolute disgrace. What is he? Two inches? You’re talking millimetres. That’s unbelievable. I understand if the goalkeeper is flying off his line gaining two yards but that is…”

More teams

The former United defender was not convinced that the penalty should have been awarded in the first place, with Lindelof having little time to react when the ball was scooped in the direction of his arm by Ayew.

Play continued after that incident, with referee Martin Atkinson called upon to check a touchline monitor.

He determined that Lindelof was in the wrong, allowing Ayew to step up from 12 yards.

His tame effort was beaten away by De Gea – the first time the Spaniard had kept out a spot-kick since facing in the back in April 2016 – but VAR was not done there and United faced further frustration when De Gea was pulled up.

Wilfried Zaha stepped up second time around and crashed the ball into the back of the net against his former club.

Premier League rules dictate: “The protocol for goalkeeper encroachment on penalties does not allow for tolerance levels, so if the 'keeper saves a penalty and his foot is over the line then VAR advises it is retaken.”

Article continues below

While the regulations are clear, Neville is not the only one to have questioned them.

Bemused supporters and former players took to social media in the wake of the incident to air their frustration, with Gary Lineker saying the “game’s gone”.

Good heavens. Game’s gone. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 19, 2020 De Gea saves the pen! And VAR takes it away from him.



They are destroying our game.... — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) September 19, 2020 The only penalty that David de Gea manages to save in about 5 years had to be retaken I actually can’t believe it. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 19, 2020 The only penalty that David de Gea manages to save in about 5 years had to be retaken I actually can’t believe it. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 19, 2020 This is absolute nonsense. No way VAR can decide if De Gea's back foot is definitely not in line. They took minutes to sort out offsides like this. Shambles #mufc #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/nvJ0xPnyuH — Stevo (@I_stevo_I) September 19, 2020

United did pull a goal back after seeing Zaha establish a 2-0 lead for Palace, with Donny van de Beek netting on his competitive debut for the Red Devils, but the Eagles saw their Ivorian winger wrap up pull them out of sight with his second of the game.